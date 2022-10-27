A mum has been left baffled after spotting a mystery object in the sky near Celtic Park.

Donna Marie Fagan was gobsmacked after seeing the “rocket” blast off on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old, from Coatbridge but is staying in Glasgow, quickly recorded the object that left a white vertical trail in the sky.

She had been getting ready to take her 13-year-old son, Ashton, to school near Rigby Gardens when the pair saw it out the window.

Now the mother and son are desperate for answers as they want to find out what the object was, and if anyone else saw it.

The Met Office “can’t explain” what the pictures show.

Donna Marie told the Glasgow Times: “I opened the blinds in the morning and just thought, ‘oh my god what is that in the sky?!’

“We don’t live far from Celtic Park and also get a lot of flights going over our house, but this was definitely not an aeroplane.

“It looked like a rocket or something, it just went higher and higher then left a bright white line behind.

“I have no clue what it is, but it was very suspicious and is not normal at all.

“I want to raise awareness and ask if anyone else saw it. I know people think UFOs are spinning discs but who knows.”

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “I can’t explain what the object is, but we are satisfied that this is not any event linked to weather.”

We previously reported how paranormal investigator Jack Turnbull, who is MUFON’s assistant UK director, said UFO sightings were increasing in Glasgow.

He claimed: “There are no earthly explanations. We are being visited by highly strange creatures who are very intelligent compared to us.

"Who are more technologically advanced than us.

"We have had our heads in the sand for too long when it comes to UFOs.

"This is a very real phenomenon.”

NASA announced earlier this year they are commissioning a study team to start examining unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs).

This includes observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena from a scientific perspective.

The study will focus on identifying available data, how best to collect future data, and how NASA can use that data to move the scientific understanding of UAPs forward.

The Glasgow Times contacted NASA for comment.