POLICE have released the picture of a man who strangled his girlfriend until she lost consciousness and had a seizure.

Liam Brandon, 21, from Pontypool, was jailed for 12 months last week after he was convicted following a trial of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He had also spat at his victim and left his then-partner with a black eye after repeatedly slapping her.

MORE NEWS: Paedophile who abused schoolboys jailed for 22 years

He had accused the woman of cheating on him and attacked her at his flat, Rachel Knight, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court.

His conviction put the defendant, of Lasgarn Place, Abersychan, in breach of a community order imposed for a battery conviction against the same woman.

Judge Shomon Khan told Brandon: “You committed this offence while you were subject to a community order for pretty much the same sort of thing.

“This makes it much more serious and it happened in a domestic context.

“In my view this is an offence where only immediate imprisonment can be justified.

“The whole point of the community order was to stop you from doing this again but you did it again.”