STRICLY stars Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice are teaming up for a new travel series around Sicily.

Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily will see the popular new judge and professional dancer leave the ballroom behind for the sun-soaked Sicily in a three-part series.

Last year's Strictly winner Giovanni will guide Anton around his home as he shows off all the delights that the Meditteranean island has to offer.

Here's everything we know so far about our new travel show addiction.

To say this has been a dream project is an understatement! Me and @mrantondubeke are going to be in my much-loved home of Sicily dancing,laughing and having the time of our lives I cannot wait for viewers in the UK to come on this journey with.See you in the Sicilian sun in 2023 pic.twitter.com/u0l9T952hf — Giovanni Pernice (@pernicegiovann1) October 26, 2022

Viewers will be treated to jaw-dropping sights throughout the series from the majestic Mount Etna to Sicily's authentic old towns.

The dancing duo will also sample some Sicilian cuisine and maybe even indulge in a tango or two.

Speaking about the new show, Anton Du Beke said: "When I first heard about this trip it was pretty irresistible. What's not to love? It's all my favourite things, great food, great country and spending time in the sunshine with Giovanni. Marvellous!"

Giovanni Pernice added: “To say this has been a dream project is an understatement! Taking Anton to my much-loved home of Sicily was simply Bellissima! We danced, we laughed, and had the time of our lives - with great culture, food and company. I cannot wait for viewers in the UK to come on this journey with us. See you in the Sicilian sun! Ciao, x.”

The new series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2023 with more details to be announced by the broadcaster in due course.

Mel Balac, creative director at BBC Studios commented: “Viewers will get to see Anton and Gio in a completely different light as we follow them on their road trip across Sicily.

"Alongside seeing the boys enjoy and experience everything that Sicily has to offer, viewers will also see their amazing friendship grow as they learn new things about one another... including some things that they would probably rather not let anyone know!

