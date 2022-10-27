TOM Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton have reportedly welcomed their first child together.
The couple are said to be loving being new parents and is filled with joy, a source told Us Weekly.
The Marvel actor and Fresh Meat star got engaged back in March after their husband-and-wife relationship in the 2019 play Betrayal blossomed into a real-life romance.
Shortly after sharing the stage together, Hiddleston and Ashton sparked dating rumours when they were spotted attending the US Open together.
The two didn't go public with their relationship until the 2021 Tony Awards and in June, the MCU star confirmed the pair's engagement.
Speaking to the LA Times, Tom Hiddleston simply said "I'm very happy" with no further comment.
Hiddleston has become well-known for his portrayal of Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as the miniseries The Night Manager.
Meanwhile, Ashton is best known for her role as Vod in the Channel 4 series Fresh Meat, and will soon be joining Hiddleston in the MCU with a role in the 2023 film The Marvels.
