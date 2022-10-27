RESIDENTS in a Newport neighbourhood have been warned their water supply could be suffering from some discolouration today, Thursday.

The problem is centred around the city's Cromwell Road.

Welsh Water said it was "aware that customers in this area are affected by discoloured water".

The firm also said "we anticipate all supplies will be restored by later today".

Some residents on social media shared posts about brown water coming from their taps.

Welsh Water issued the following advice to residents who were affected:

"If you can run your cold kitchen tap, this will also help to clear the supply. It usually clears fairly quickly after a few minutes of flushing your taps through but it may take around 45 minutes of running the tap before it clears," the organisation said.

"Avoid washing clothes until the water is clear."

Welsh Water also said "we apologise for any inconvenience caused".

Work is ongoing in Cromwell Road to repair a damaged water pipe, following two recent sinkhole incidents. It is not known whether the discoloured water is connected to that project.