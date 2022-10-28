A MAN has appeared in court after he was charged with raping a woman and sexually assaulting an underage schoolgirl.

Julian Blake, 27, from Pontypool, is accused of committing the alleged offences in 2020 as well as another count of sexual assault.

The defendant, of Pentwyn Heights, Abersychan, did not enter a plea at the Cardiff Crown Court hearing.

The case was adjourned to December 15.

Blake was granted unconditional bail.