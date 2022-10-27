THIRTEEN people – including six teenagers - have been charged following an incident at a cemetery.

South Wales Police has confirmed the charges have been made following a “disturbance” at Morriston Cemetery in Swansea on Friday, August 5.

Detective Chief Inspector Owens said: “This was an absolutely appalling incident that would have terrified those in the cemetery in the middle of the day.

“The group, who are all known to each other, committed violent offences in the middle of the cemetery and were seen using weapons against each other.

“This kind of criminal behaviour won't be tolerated in our communities and anybody committing these acts will face the consequence of their actions.”

The following four have been remanded in custody:

James Coffey, aged 45, from Rumney – charged with violent disorder, possession of offensive weapon and dangerous driving;

Patrick Joseph Murphy, aged 40, from Llanelli – charged with violent disorder and possession of offensive weapon;

John Coffey Jr, aged 24, from Rumney – charged with section 18 assault, violent disorder and possession of offensive weapon;

Jeffrey Tawse, aged 24, from Rumney – charged with violent disorder and possession of offensive weapon.

The remaining nine suspects have been granted bail pending the next court hearing:

A 16-year-old boy, from Llanelli – charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon;

A 16-year-old boy, from Rumney – charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon;

A 17-year-old boy, from Rumney – charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon;

A 17-year-old boy from Llanelli – charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon;

John Murphy Jr, aged 18, from Llanelli – charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon;

Paddy Murphy, aged 18, from Llanelli – charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon;

John Joe O’Brien, aged 53, from Llanelli – charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon;

Martin John O’Brien, aged 57, from Llanelli – charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon;

Andrew John Thomas, aged 40, from Llanelli – charged with violent disorder and dangerous driving.

Detective Chief Inspector Owens added: “Following a thorough investigation by a dedicated team of detectives, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) received files of evidence against these individuals, and, after consideration, the CPS have authorised the charges of Violent Disorder, Dangerous Driving, Section 18 Assault and Possession of Offensive Weapons.

“The investigation team were resolute in their commitment to fully investigate the disorder in the cemetery, working with other police forces to detain and investigate the individuals involved.”