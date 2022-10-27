UPDATE - In an updated statement, Gwent Police have said: "Earlier we appealed to identify three men following a burglary that took place in Libanus Primary School.

"We have now identified one of these men who is assisting with our enquiries.

"Officers would still like to speak to these two men, who they believe may be able to help."

THREE men are wanted by police in connection with an investigation into a burglarly at a school near Blackwood.

It's believed the school was broken into during the early hours of Friday, August 12, and again during the early hours of Saturday, August 13.

A number of items, including three televisions, a quantity of cash and a cement mixer were reportedly taken during the break-ins.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We appealed for witnesses in August after several items were taken from Libanus Primary School.

"As part of ongoing enquiries, we now have additional CCTV stills and officers would like to speak to these men, who they believe may be able to help their enquiries.

"Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200271413."