PUPILS from two Gwent schools were among 350 from across Wales who got together to mark Youth Climate Action Day through nature and poetry.

National Trust Cymru and Literature Wales joined up to inspire young people to take action against climate change by connecting to nature, the outdoors and poetry.

The youngsters from 12 Welsh schools took part in Youth Climate Action Day, a worldwide movement of young people who are concerned about climate change and global injustice.

The two organisations launched ‘Lyrical Landscapes’ – a nature inspired poetry project with Casi Wyn, Bardd Plant Cymru and Connor Allen, Children’s Laureate Wales.

The youngsters took part in creative workshops at outdoor sites and classrooms from every corner of Wales.

They were invited to their local National Trust site to get inspired by the area’s natural environment, history and legacy while imagining what its future might look like.

In the classroom, they focused on putting words on paper and composing a poem that shares their relationship with nature, and the effects of climate change on their doorstep.

In mid and south Wales, Connor worked with St Woolos, Tredegar Park, Welshpool Church in Wales, St Mark’s Church in Wales VA Primary Schools and Treowen, Roch Community School. They explored Tredegar House in Newport, Southwood Estate in Pembrokeshire and Powis Castle and Garden in Welshpool.

Connor Allen, Children’s Laureate Wales, said: “Children are aware of the effects of climate change, they have a lot to say, and poetry gives them that outlet to say how they feel and to say how they think about the future, because they are the future.”

Feedback from the schools showed that the creative workshops strengthened the children’s connection with their local area and inspired them to creatively respond to the challenges of the climate crisis. Being able to connect to nature and the outdoors also empowered the children to express themselves and their opinions.

Lhosa Daly, director of Wales, National Trust Cymru said: “It’s more important than ever to engage young people with nature and the outdoors and to get them involved in climate conversations. We’re very grateful to Literature Wales for the opportunity to work together on this inspiring project, and to play our part in offering young people a voice.”

Leusa Llewelyn, artistic director of Literature Wales, said: “Writers have been inspired by the landscape of Wales across the ages. Our stories, our language and our legends are all intertwined with our surroundings. Working with National Trust Cymru, our fantastic laureates have been able to inspire the next generation of writers with some of Wales’ most beautiful natural landscapes. The project has supported us to build the foundations of a lasting relationship between our two organisations, and we are looking forward to working together in the future.”