RAGLAN Junior Football Club has received a donation from its outgoing kit sponsor Unison.

The union used to be sponsor for the Raglan Junior Football Club Under 16 girls team and this year made a donation of £250 towards the club.

Stefan Senese, assistant branch secretary for Unison ABHB, said: “After being contacted by one of our member's seeking a donation towards the football team kits, it was a good opportunity for our Unison branch to offer support within our local community.

"We visited one of the football team training sessions and got to see the commitment from all the coaching/training and football team parents."

Only two seasons earlier the team seemed likely to fold due to low numbers of girls attending, but due to the motivation of the girls bringing along friends the team is now larger than ever.

Last season they won the first league trophy in recent memory for the Raglan-based club and were promoted to the South Wales Women's and Girl's League division two.

The club is based at Station Road in Raglan is continuing to grow with the launch of a new tots football section and under 12s girls team. Raglan also has established teams all the way from under 6s to under 16s playing football in Monmouthshire and around South Wales.