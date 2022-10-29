A GLAMPING company based in Rudry has been fined after it provided customers with alcohol without a licence.

Cwmbran Magistrate Court heard Tog Farm had hosted a 40th birthday party in September 2021, during which four bottles of prosecco were handed out. But, as no alcohol licence was in place, the the company and its director Bridget Lewis were found guilty of breaching the Licensing Act 2003 and the Unfair Trading Regulations 2008.

The offence was brought to the council’s attention by a customer who had booked the party for 26 people, at a cost of £2,000.

The customer told the council she had been promised a glass of prosecco on arrival as part of a package – which she did not receive – but drinks were handed out later in the evening.

Additionally, the customer said no vegetarian or vegan options were provided by the company, and there weren’t enough beds for them to stay in. This meant some guests had to leave the farm

Lewis, of The Old Granary, Rudry, was personally fined £120, and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge.

Tog Farm, which Lewis is the director of, was fined £240, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34, as well as £300 in compensation to the customer and £1,170.78 costs to Caerphilly County Borough Council.

The farm has been trading since March 2021, offers tourists a “countryside experience” with bell tents, hot tubs, and animals on site.

The court was told Lewis was on benefits and it was agreed she would pay the fine in £20 monthly instalments.

Steve Ritter, representing the defendant, said: “She shouldn’t have done it – it was a silly move.” He added that Lewis did not intend to break the law.

She was brought to court after she failed to respond to a caution. In her defence, Mr Ritter said she was pregnant at the time and dealing with a planning application.

In August this year, the company was refused planning permission by the council for the retention of four bell tents and dining pods.

The application form stated the site was for families and it wouldn’t expect to reach its full capacity of 16 guests.