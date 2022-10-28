TWO separate girls' and boys' schools in Monmouth are to merge for the first time.

Haberdashers' Monmouth Schools have been operating separately in the town as part of an institution which has stood for more than 400 years.

However, following a meeting this week during which a number of options were considered, the board of governors confirmed that from September 2024 the girls’ and boys’ schools will merge to become fully co-educational.

Simon Dorman has been appointed head of the co-educational senior school from September 2024.

Chair of governors, Lord Moynihan said: “As a 400-year-old institution, we have always reacted and evolved to reflect the new circumstances of the communities we serve.

“Today is the beginning of another chapter in that history.

"The merger of the boys’ and girls’ schools provides a unique opportunity to shape a truly exceptional education, revitalising the school while broadening and strengthening our academic programmes.

“A significant capital investment from the Haberdashers will fund a number of building and refurbishment projects plus improvements to the sports facilities, providing more opportunities at all levels for boys and girls.

“These are exciting times for Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools and I look forward to watching their future unfold.”