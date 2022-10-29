The stand-up comedy scene in Wales is alive and well, as this event underlined.

What had traditionally been a male-dominated genre based firmly in workingmen’s clubs has now – thankfully – widened its coverage hugely, with diverse comedy clubs springing up throughout Wales, including two regular venues in Newport.

This event in front of a large audience in the main Donald Gordon Theatre was something of a comedy extravaganza, with seven comedians on show from thoughout Wales (except for Merthyr, which bore the brunt of several comedians’ observations).

First up and compering the show was Robin Morgan, setting the non-PC tone by apologising for being married to a woman and engaging with those of the audience brave enough to tackle the front stalls.

Leroy Britto was next, returning to the site of his Tiger Bay roots having now moved to voluntary exile in Penarth. He headed a show in Newport Market recently but it seemed a bigger venue suited him better as he got going.

Anna Thomas had a shorter but still enjoyable set of just 10 minutes in quirky OTT stereotypical Welsh character. She grew on me and I wanted more.

Next was Tudur Owen: you’ll probably know the voice from BBC Wales’ Tudur’s TV Flashback, but he’s a superb stand-up act and we deserve to see more of this.

In contrast to Tudur, Mike Bubbins’ face is more recognisable in Wales, and particularly the 1970s-style moustache. But once the slightly more traditional stand-up gets going you remember the former Barry PE teacher’s comedy sprinkled on our screens over many years.

Carys Eleri’s experiences of attempting a relationship during lockdown were set out in excruciating detail in song – and a cracking singing voice she has, too, although some of the witty lyrics were lost in the moment.

In my opinion, the best performance was saved until last, with Kiri Pritchard-McLean starting slowly and building in a side-splitting crescendo of tear-inducing personal tales, leaving everyone wanting more.

The organisers of this event, Little Wander, also put on the Machynlleth and Aberystwyth comedy festivals and have plans to make this South Wales venture an annual event. If and when they do, I’ll be among the first in what deserves to be a long queue for tickets.

Carl Difford