PONTYPOOL actor Luke Evans will swap the big screen for the small screen this week as he makes an appearance on a charity edition of Gogglebox.
Gogglebox returns once again on Friday, October 28, with a special celebrity edition for Stand Up To Cancer.
Luke Evans, star of the Hobbit films, will feature alongside fellow famous Welsh face Charlotte Church.
The latter posted a message to social medai ahead of the show, which airs tomorrow evening.
She said: "It was so lush snuggling up with my wonderful friend Luke for such a worthy cause.
"Catch me and Luke on the Gogglebox Stand Up To Cancer special this Friday from 9pm on Channel 4.
"If you can, please donate via www.standuptocancer.org.uk."
Among the other famous faces appearing on the show are Olympic swimmer Tom Daley and husband Dustin Lance Black as well as Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay and daughter Tilly Ramsay.
The regular Gogglebox households will also feature.
Tune in to Channel 4 at 9pm on Friday, October 28 to watch the show.
