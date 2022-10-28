A BOY has pleaded guilty to a series of burglaries at businesses in Newport city centre.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, targeted the Drago Lounge, Taco Bell and Bargain Buys.

He also admitted stealing £2,000 during a burglary at a house in Station Road, Cwmbran, and fraud by making a false representation.

Newport Magistrates’ Court heard that the offences were committed throughout June.

The defendant’s sentence was adjourned to November 15.

The Newport teenager was granted conditional bail.