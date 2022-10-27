A PLAN to address the dumping of sewage in a Pontypool river is being taken forward.

Welsh Water has proposed creating wetlands to treat sewage from the Pont-y-Felin Lane Combined Sewer Overflow, which is currently released into the Afon Lwyd at New Inn.

Sewage discharge, along with barriers to fish migration and urbanisation, were identified in 2018, as the reasons for the river not achieving “good status”, and Welsh Water records show sewage had been dumped into the river on 129 occasions in 2021.

As well as creating reed beds as part of a “nature-based solution” to the sewage overflow a boardwalk, a cycle path and walking paths could be added to the Pont-y-Felin Lane area.

Welsh Water says the experimental “nature-based solution” would treat the majority of the spills, and also measure how effective creating wetlands is in treating wastewater released following heavy rainfall.

There would be a screened by-pass for “exceptional storm events”.

The Afon Lwyd runs across the western side of the Pont-y-Felin Lane area, which is an existing recreation area with tracks and a public right of way running across it. The recreation area will also be improved.

Details of the plan to address the sewage discharge and improvements to the area are contained in documents submitted to Torfaen County Borough Council by engineers Arup on behalf of the water company.

It says “limited low-key” visitor facilities at the site could include cycle parking, “natural” play features, a space for outdoor learning and low maintenance gravel paths for walking and cycling as well as bins and benches.

There will also be a boardwalk through the reed beds and across the wetland area as well as stiles, for walkers, in an area that would be fenced off to keep dogs out and protect the wildlife.

The plans state: “The scheme will create an attractive and naturalistic wetland downstream of the reedbed to further enhance the water quality benefits of the system, to increase flood storage and to provide appropriate wetland habitat for target species.”

Torfaen County Borough Council planners have decided there is no need for an environmental impact assessment to be submitted for before the work can be carried out.