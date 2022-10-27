SIX suspected drug dealers aged between 18 and 50 have been arrested following a series of raids carried out by Gwent Police.

They were arrested at addresses in Caldicot and Monmouth after the force executed the warrants yesterday.

The six men were detained on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A and class B drugs.

Gwent Police did not specify which drugs they were.

The 50-year-old man was later released under investigation while the other five suspects have been released on conditional bail as enquiries continue.

Class A drugs, cash and mobile phones were seized by officers.

Inspector Ioan Williams said: "This warrant demonstrates our continued commitment to protecting our communities from the harmful effects of illegal drugs.

“The supply of such drugs can have a hugely detrimental effect on our communities, and I hope this reassures residents that if they have concerns or know of any suspicious or unusual activity, they can report it.

“If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area, please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

"Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”