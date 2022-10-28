CHART-topper George Ezra is heading to Chepstow Racecourse for an exclusive weekend of live music next summer.

The Brit Award-winning and multi-platinum selling artist – whose latest album Gold Rush Kid topped the charts on its release in June – will play the venue on Sunday, July 2, as the final night in a weekend of gigs.

Ezra is the first headline act announced for a weekend of live music at the Welsh racecourse – with a further announcement to come on Monday, October 31.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, November 4.

George Ezra’s summertime show at Chepstow follows his sell-out UK tour in 2022, off the back of his third number-one album release Gold Rush Kid, which features the singles Anyone For You and Green Green Grass.

The weekend of gigs is presented by Chepstow Racecourse with live music promoters Live Nation and Cuffe and Taylor.

Promoter Peter Taylor from Cuffe and Taylor said: “We are absolutely delighted to reveal George Ezra is heading to Chepstow Racecourse as the first of three fantastic headline artists announced for a special weekend of music.

“George Ezra is one of the UK’s most acclaimed talents and his 2022 UK tour was a sell-out. This night will be the perfect way to round off what will be an incredible weekend of live music for fans of all ages.”

Chepstow Racecourse executive director Phil Bell said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming George Ezra to Chepstow next summer, and to be working with the team at Cuffe and Taylor and Live Nation, in hosting what promises to be an amazing weekend here in the Welsh borders."

For more information visit chepstow-racecourse.co.uk