EARLIER this month we revealed the seven best chippies in Newport according to our readers.

Jones’ Fish Bar, on Chepstow Road, was voted as number one by our readers, who praised the family-run venue, which uses beef dripping in a lot of the cooking to add extra flavour, which might not be to everyone's taste (but has clearly proven popular).

Despite spending my life in Newport I’d never tried Jones’ Fish Bar and – when asked to go try it myself – I was a little apprehensive. How special can a chippy be? I’ve found some can be hit or miss.

I arrived to the venue just after 5pm on a Thursday and the smell alone was reassurance that this would be tasty.

It is a lovely venue, with a small table and two chairs, which seemed impeccably clean and the food behind the counter all looked delicious.

Along with some decor there was signage boasting its food hygiene rating of five - the maximum possible - and to ensure that people with allergies alerted staff before ordering.

Although it was fairly busy the staff were friendly, smiling and chatting with customers, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

I ordered two small chips (one for my brother and one for me) and a battered sausage, along with three drinks. This came to a reasonable £9.10; cheap as chips, you might say.

The wait wasn’t too long – and it was worth it. The chips totally exceeded my expectations, with my brother describing them as being like “little fried roasties” and “banging”. The flavour was unique, tasty and very filling (the small portion was plenty for me).

The chips were truly a treat and the battered sausage was lovely; sometimes they can be on the dry side but this had a thick batter and was cooked to perfection.

I will definitely return when I'm craving a treat – and hope to try different sides as they all looked incredible.

Jones’ Fish Bar is open from midday to 2pm, then from 4pm to 8.30pm, and closed on Sundays and Mondays. People can order for collection or for delivery.