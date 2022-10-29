A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

ELLIE-MAE SESEVIC, 26, of Caerleon Road, Newport, was jailed for 40 weeks after she admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order, assaulting a police officer and criminal damage on August 30 and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

DAVID LEE REYNOLDS, 35, of Edward German Crescent, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Chepstow Road on February 24.

He was ordered to pay £270 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS JOHN PRICE, 32, of Plantation Drive, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 56 days for driving without insurance on Fairwater Way on April 10.

He was ordered to pay £640 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PAUL JOHN GOUGH, 53, of Gurnos Estate, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

JOHN ROSE, 49, of Linton Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Alexandra Road on March 14.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ASJAD ALI, 30, of Stamford Court, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Nash Road on March 29.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ASHLEY JAMES SEAWARD, 32, of Dol Fran, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DARREN FLOWER, 41, of Julian's Close, Gelligaer, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.