A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JOSHUA JONES, 19, of Trem Penallta, Hengoed, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Commercial Street, Nelson, Caerphilly, on July 6.

He was fined £133 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £53 surcharge.

SARAH HIGGINS, 23, of East Pentwyn, Blaina, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in her blood on Railway Terrace, Nantyglo, on June 30.

She was fined £230 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £92 surcharge.

KANE PEARCE, 28, of York Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to obstructing/resisting a constable in execution of their duty on Albert Avenue on October 2.

CARLY COLLINS, 37, of Bryn Aber, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drug driving with cocaine and a cannabis derivative in her blood on July 7.

She was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

REUBIN HILL, 30, of Council Street, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A472 at Hafodyrynys on June 21.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

ANDREW TOVEY, 53, of Marine Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 23 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 115 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at Roseheyworth Business Park, Abertillery, on October 3.

He was fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £200 surcharge.

PAUL LLOYD, 36, of Beddau Way, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with amphetamine in his blood on April 25.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.