A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

STEVEN GARDNER, 40, of Heol Cwmcelyn, Blaina, was banned from driving for 23 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 53 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A472 in Newbridge on October 4.

He was fined £266 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £106 surcharge.

DALE DAVIES, 33, of Twm Barlwm View, Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with amphetamine in his blood on Llanfrechfa Way on May 13.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

JAMES VOISEY, 44, of Ennerdale Court, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on the A4042 on May 31.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

AARON SMITH, 32, of no fixed abode, was conditionally discharged for six months after he admitted being drunk and disorderly as the Asda supermarket in Cwmbran on October 4

He was ordered to pay a £26 surcharge.

DANIELLE ALEXANDER, 37, of Buttercups Close, Penallta, Hengoed, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in her blood on the A469 in Caerphilly on July 5.

She was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

LEE HOLT, 44, of Bailey Street, Brynmawr, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle.

He was fined £384 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.