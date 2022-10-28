POLICE in Newport say they uncovered a significant amount of "stolen" alcohol during a traffic stop in the city.

Officers from Gwent Police's operations and support team said on Friday morning they had stopped a vehicle in the city, and when they checked the boot they found the haul.

They believe the alcohol was worth more than £2,000.

Pictures shared by the officers show a car boot full of bottles, as well as other items such as crisps and sauces.

The alcohol found by police during a traffic stop. (Image: Gwent Police)

Another image shows the drinks laid out on a table.

The "stolen alcohol" allegedly included Moet and Chandon champagne, Grey Goose vodka, Glenfiddich whisky, Hennessy cognac, and Courvoisier brandy, the pictures show.

The 'stolen alcohol' recovered by police. (Image: Gwent Police)

One man reportedly "ran away" during the incident while another man was arrested, the police said.

Enquiries are ongoing to find the person who allegedly fled the scene.