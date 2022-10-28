POLICE in Newport say they uncovered a significant amount of "stolen" alcohol during a traffic stop in the city.
Officers from Gwent Police's operations and support team said on Friday morning they had stopped a vehicle in the city, and when they checked the boot they found the haul.
They believe the alcohol was worth more than £2,000.
Pictures shared by the officers show a car boot full of bottles, as well as other items such as crisps and sauces.
Another image shows the drinks laid out on a table.
The "stolen alcohol" allegedly included Moet and Chandon champagne, Grey Goose vodka, Glenfiddich whisky, Hennessy cognac, and Courvoisier brandy, the pictures show.
One man reportedly "ran away" during the incident while another man was arrested, the police said.
Enquiries are ongoing to find the person who allegedly fled the scene.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article