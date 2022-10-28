Drivers who decorate their cars for Halloween could faces fines of up to £13,000, they have been warned.

Halloween decorations for cars have seen a huge spike in popularity in the last month, with the trend known as ‘Trunk or Treat’ spreading from the US to other countries through TikTok.

But experts at Leasing Options have warned getting your car into the spooky spirit could hit you in the pocket.

Leasing Options has explained how decorating your car this Halloween could be more expensive than you expected.

Blood handprints and stickers

When placing stickers on your windows, check that they won’t obstruct your view of the road or your surroundings, otherwise you could be fined up to £2,500, be banned from driving and get three penalty points for driving a vehicle in dangerous conditions.

Additionally, if you are in an accident caused by an obstruction to your view caused by stickers and decorations, you may invalidate your insurance.

Arm sticking out of the boot

It might be Halloween, but staging a fake arm sticking out of your boot is a controversial decoration that could land you in a lot of trouble.

Despite being one of the most popular choices of Halloween decorations for your car, doing this is inconsiderate towards other drivers and pedestrians.

The Road Traffic Act 1988 states that driving ‘without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road or place’ is an offence, and could lead to you being stopped by the police and given up to a £5,000 fine.

You could also be fined an additional £1,000 If the fake arm covers your number plate.

Covering your car in spider webs

A popular way to decorate your house for Halloween, people are now adding spiderwebs to their car as well.

There are a variety of places you can place the spiderwebs inside and outside of your car, including on door handles, headrests and across the boot shelf.

If you plan on using spiderwebs to decorate your car this year, make sure you can still see the road and your surroundings otherwise you could become a risk to others and be fined up to £2,500 and receive three points on your licence.

Changing the headlight colours

It is an offence to have red lights at the front of your car, white lights to the rear (unless reversing), or neon lights under or on the side of your car. If you have these, you can receive a £50 Fixed Penalty Notice.

There are certain colours that are only allowed to be used by certain job roles, for example green lights can only be fitted on Medical Practitioner vehicles, whilst blue lights can only be used by emergency vehicles. If you are caught using these, you risk a £50 Fixed Penalty Notice and could be reported to court.