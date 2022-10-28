Calls are being made for ‘a full investigation’ at the Oakwood Theme Park after a man and a young girl were both injured following a rollercoaster accident last Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to the Western Telegraph, Samuel Kurtz, the Conservative Senedd Member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, said he would like to see the Park restored ‘so the visitors will be able to return and enjoy it with confidence’.

“I was concerned to learn about the events that took place on Sunday and I wish all of those involved a speedy recovery, and also I extend my thanks to the emergency services for their efforts,” he said.

Samuel Kurtz (Image: Western Telegraph)

“But it is right that we now let the Health and Safety Executive undertake a full investigation.

"Oakwood has been a much-loved attraction for a generation of local people and visitors to Pembrokeshire.

"I have many fond memories of visiting, and I hope that once the investigations are concluded, the visitors will be able to return and enjoy the park with confidence.”

READ MORE

The accident took place at around 12.30pm on Sunday, October 23 when a man was reported to have been thrown out of the back of the Treetops rollercoaster. He was airlifted to hospital although his injuries aren’t believed to be life threatening.

A young girl, who is understood to be his daughter, was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Oakwood Theme Park has remained closed since the accident however it will re-open on Saturday for the second of its Hallowe’en-themed events. The Treetops ride however, will remain closed to the public.

The management of Oakwood Theme Park has said they are ‘deeply saddened’ by the incident at the park.

The statement from Oakwood Theme Park said: "We are deeply saddened by the incident that took place on our Treetops ride on Sunday 23rd October in which one of our visitors sustained an injury.

"We are co-operating fully with the HSE investigation into the incident and are unable to comment further at this stage.

"The health, safety, and wellbeing of all our visitors and staff is of paramount importance to us.

"Following guidance from the HSE, Oakwood Theme Park will re-open for the half term holiday in Wales on Saturday 29th October as planned with Treetops remaining closed during the period of investigation.

"All guests affected by the closure, will be contacted directly by a member of our team."