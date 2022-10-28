A COCKTAIL bar promising to meet the needs of “young professionals” moving to Newport and surrounding areas is planned for Chepstow.

As well as serving drinks, the Fixin bar will hold cocktail and spirts masterclasses and be a space for local groups to use, and host events such as spoken word and open mic nights.

An application for change of use planning permission for Unit 1 at St Marys Arcade, St Mary Street has been submitted to Monmouthshire County Council.

The unit has been used as a gift shop for seven years and was previously the licensed St Mary’s Tearoom. It is claimed the new use will create a minimum of four full-time and two part-time posts.

The application states: “Newport and its surrounding towns have the fastest growing population in Wales. A large portion of the people moving to the area are young professionals buying their first home. They are excited to get to know the local area, support quality independent businesses and have a slice of the experiences they have enjoyed in larger cities, such as Fixin.”

Applicant Colette Abel has said in her application that she also intends to apply to the council for permission to have an outside seating area for 12 people, at the front of the bar, on pedestrianised St Mary Street, where drinks would be served until 9pm. No music will be played or screens used in the outside area.

In the arcade the courtyard area will also be used from 2pm to 6pm Friday through to Sunday, with customers accessing it via the bar’s back door with no more than 14 people in the area at any one time.

The application is seeking permission to open from midday to midnight Monday through to Sunday but states regular trading hours would be 2pm to midnight, other than for special events such as Wales rugby internationals.

According to a statement submitted to planners: “Fixin will be the only cocktail specific bar in Chepstow.” The statement also said: “The experience side of the business would give tourists something to do and attract additional visitors from outside of the local area.”

Cold snacks will be served but the application states no extraction equipment is required as there are no plans to serve hot food.

Though the application states it is hoped to serve clients of nearby beauty businesses one has submitted a comment to the council raising concerns about a bar opening.

Ms Abel’s application states: “We will sell both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks for consumption predominantly on site. An off licence will be acquired so that neighbouring businesses (predominantly hairdressers) can send their guests over to get a drink whilst they receive their treatment.”

However a comment from Laura Clayton, of Nails Plus in the arcade, raised concerns about access to the arcade and stated: “I’m also concerned for my clients .. being a Nail and Beauty Salon clients like a more relaxed feel especially as I’m here until late Friday evenings and Saturdays! Also the outside table is situated right underneath my window which will be uncomfortable for myself and client when doing treatments when the window is open!”

The only physical changes proposed to the unit will be the installation of a bar top, and plumbing for a sink and dishwasher. The lower ground floor will be used for storage.