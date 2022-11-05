A BLOCK of nine flats in Pill is coming up for auction.
The flats at 50 Alexandra Road - which are all occupied and returning a combined annual rental income of £42,000 - are being sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.
In the building are six one-bedroom flats and three two-bedroom, self-contained flats across three floors.
Each floor consists of two one-bedroom flats, each with a lounge, kitchen, and bathroom; one half-bedroom flat with a lounge, kitchen and bathroom; and a communal hallway.
There are also two small outside courtyard areas.
Angie Davey, of Paul Fosh Auctions said: “This presents an excellent opportunity for an investor to buy a substantial block of nine self-contained flats.
“Each flat is to be sold with tenant, on an assured shorthold tenancy agreement, in situ. The hotal rental income for the entire block is £42,000 per annum, with potential for yearly rent increases on all flats.
“The area of Pill provides good links to the main town of Newport with its railway station a short distance away as is the Royal Gwent Hospital and excellent commuter links via the M4.”
Pill has a great selection of shops, cafes and schools within walking distance of the properties and is a short walk away from the city centre and Asda supermarket.
The apartments are within walking distance to the iconic Newport Transporter Bridge.
The block of flats, which are listed with a guide price of £351,000, is being sold by Paul Fosh Auctions in its online sale starting at midday on Tuesday, November 8.
Bidding ends at 5pm on the Thursday, November 10.
