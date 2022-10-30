Amid the never-ending chaos of this Conservative government and yet another prime minister arriving through Downing Street’s revolving door, we cannot lose sight of the fact that our country is in crisis.

The last prime minister caused a financial meltdown. We won’t hear a financial statement from the current PM until November 17. All while the country endures a cost-of-living crisis.

Despite all the moving and shaking, we remain in exactly the same position that we were in months ago, heading towards winter with gas and electricity bills sky high, the cost of living continuing to rise and people across the UK worried sick about getting by.

We have been plunged into this crisis by a Conservative party which thinks it can repeatedly reshuffle things at the top and move on, while working people pay to clean up the mess they leave behind.

There may be a new face at the top, but it's the same Tory chaos. People are fed up and many are calling for a chance to have their say on who is in charge.

I believe that the right thing for the new prime minister to do is to call a general election.

* Meanwhile, people in Blaenau Gwent are setting about doing what they can to help get through what may be a tough winter for many.

I spoke with Aneurin Leisure recently about Blaenau Gwent Libraries’ Warm Spaces initiative. This winter all libraries in Blaenau Gwent will be providing warm, welcome spaces to anyone who wants to pop along, with free hot drinks on offer as well as access to computers and books.

There are similar initiatives and offers being run by some of our small businesses and supermarket chains. Our fantastic foodbanks are continuing their good work to help out families in need.

I recently coordinated a cost-of-living advice event in Ebbw Vale, where visitors could pop in and speak with a range of organisations offering advice and support around issues such as saving energy, reducing bills, house repairs, pensions and more.

I also coordinated a jobs fair in Abertillery, bringing together local employers and people looking for work or training.

Both were a big success and I hope to host more similar events in the future.

Everyone involved was more than happy to chip in and help as they could, and I must give a very big thanks to all that took part.