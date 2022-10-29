CHARLIE, a domestic long hair, dark ginger cat, is looking for a new home.

Charlie, who was born in 2009, is currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary near Ponthir.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "Charlie came into us in July 2022. He is an extremely bold, friendly boy! He is very affectionate and loves fuss but is not keen on being picked up at times. When Charlie has had enough of having cuddles, he can occasionally give the odd nip.

"Charlie adores wet food and always wants an extra portion. We believe he may be a kitchen surfer in a home! Charlie has never been around other cats or dogs in the past. From what we have observed in the cattery he is not too bothered around the others but this cannot be said for every cat.

"As Charlie has not lived with a dog before he will be rehomed to a home without one. We have been told by Charlie's previous owner that he enjoys cuddles and laying on the windowsill in the sunshine."

The spokesman said: "Considering Charlie is approximately 14 years old he is very healthy for his age.

"He has had his bloods taken while being in with us and all have come up clear, apart from a very slight elevation in his kidney levels. This is not a cause for concern at all as the levels are only over by one number. Our vets have recommended that he have a repeat of bloods done in six month's time.

"Charlie had a medium sized lump removed from his left thigh earlier this month. This was sent off for testing and came back as cancerous, but the vet has confirmed that it was all removed at the time. Potential owners need to be aware that these lumps can reoccur, external and internal in cats and dogs."

There is no age cap for children in a potential new home for Charlie and he could potentially live with another cat but not with a dog.

For more details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/.