A MAN who carried out a vandalism attack at a Wetherspoons pub faces jail because it puts him in breach of a suspended sentence for an assault outside a nightclub.

Jared Hinett, 22, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a glass door at the chain’s bar on High Street, Blackwood, on August 25.

This offence was committed after Hinett was handed a suspended sentence prison term in June for knocking out a man outside a nightclub in the same town.

Hinett had punched Morgan Greening to the ground in February before kicking him in the head outside the Flourmill night spot, also on Blackwood’s High Street.

He claimed the victim had insulted him by calling him fat and told the sentencing judge: “He knew I was insecure about my weight.”

Hinett’s guilty plea to criminal damage at Wetherspoons puts him in breach of his 21-month suspended jail sentence for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Bethan Evans, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court that the damage caused at the pub by the defendant has been estimated as costing Wetherspoons more than £600.

Hinett appeared for sentence without a barrister to represent him.

The judge, Recorder Neil Owen-Casey, told the defendant that he thought it was unwise for him to turn up at court without a lawyer.

He warned him: “Your liberty could be at stake.

“You have to prepare yourself that you may be sent to prison.”

The judge asked Hinett why he didn’t have a lawyer.

The defendant replied: “I can’t afford it.”

Recorder Owen-Casey said: “You need to go to a solicitor. You are in trouble.”

Sentence was adjourned so that Hinett is given the chance to find legal representation.

The defendant, of West Street, Bargoed, was granted unconditional bail and he is due back in court on November 25.