HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Tawie - 10 years old, male, Cavalier. Tawie is a lovely boy who is a little unsure to find himself with us at the moment and would like to have another kind dog in his home to be his friend. He is a very sweet boy who needs some TLC to flourish.

Quack - four years old, female, Basset Hound. Quack was quite nervous of us when she first arrived but is now blossoming into a wonderful girl full of character and enjoys going out on walks! She would like to have a canine friend in her new home to show her the ropes.

Quin - three months old, male, Beagle. Quin has come to us as an unsold puppy with two of his siblings. He is a confident boy who is sweet and gentle and will make the most wonderful companion.

Ruger - nine years old, female, Whippet Cross. Ruger originally came to us in 2014 and sadly has had to come back to us as her owner was no longer able to care for her. Ruger is an absolutely wonderful girl who has won over the hearts of so many staff members who all completely adore her! Ruger can be reactive when out on walks and will need an experienced, adult only home. She cannot live with other dogs or animals.

Palace - six years old, female, Dachshund. Palace has come to us from a breeder and is a little timid and unsure at the moment. She will need another kind dog in her new home to be her friend and help her to settle in. With time and love she will blossom into the most wonderful girl.