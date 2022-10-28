WHETHER you’re ready or not, the return of the Starbucks Christmas menu signals the start of the festive season.

Nothing is quite as indicative of Christmas as seeing gloved hands holding those famous red cups.

If you need that festive kick to get you in the mood, or if you just fancy something different to your usual Starbucks order, you’re in luck because the full festive menu launches in stores next week!

There are items for iced drink lovers, hot drink favourites and some food to accompany whatever your choice of beverage is.

Starbucks 2022 Christmas drinks and menu

Iced coffee fans you’re in luck, the festive flavour favourite Toffee Nut is now in chilled version, enter the Toffee Nut Cream Cold Brew!

The Starbucks Cold Brew is brewed in small batches, combining cool water with ground coffee and steeped for 20 hours to create a smooth and mellow coffee with a rich flavour.

Iced Toffee Nut Latte (Image: Starbucks)

If you’re looking for a comforting and cosy option, look no further than the new Praline Cookie Hot Chocolate.

Mocha sauce and velvety steamed milk with a buttery baked cookie flavour and notes of creamy caramelised hazelnut, almond and walnut for a toasty finish, topped with rich chocolatey whipped cream and a dusting of cookie crumb sprinkles.

Starbucks Christmas drinks UK

If you’re a traditionalist when it comes to festive drinks, we hear you and don’t worry, the Starbucks classics WILL be returning.

You can find the Caramel Waffle Latte, the Toffee Nut Latte, Gingerbread Latte and Eggnog Latte all available to enjoy with your own customisations.

Starbucks Christmas food

If you’re looking for a festive snack, then how about the brand new Pigs Under Blanket Roll? Made with a Vienna roll, layered with sausages, maple cured bacon, sage & onion mayonnaise stuffing, mature cheddar and smooth cranberry chutney.

For more traditional festive flavours try the new and improved Brie and Cran-merry Focaccia or the ‘Tis the Season Turkey Sandwich and the Festive Feast Panini.

Pigs under blanket roll (Image: Starbucks)

For the Toffee Nut lovers, try the new Toffee Nut Muffin – injected with caramel, topped with toffee frosting, drizzled with milk chocolate and sprinkled with hazelnuts.

Or, if you fancy a bite for teatime grab the new Toffee Nut Mini Loaf Cake or Ginger Mini Loaf Cake.

When is the Starbucks Christmas menu 2022 available?





You can get your hands on these festive favourites on Thursday, November 3.

The new beverages will be available to enjoy from Starbucks stores and Drive Thrus across the UK while stocks last.

Full UK Starbucks Christmas menu

Toffee Nut Cream Cold Brew (NEW)

Praline Cookie Hot Chocolate (NEW)

Toffee Nut Latte (RETURNING)

Caramel Waffle Latte (RETURNING)

Gingerbread Latte (RETURNING)

Eggnog Latte (RETURNING)

The Reusable Red Cup (RETURNING)

Colour-Changing Reusable Cup (NEW)

Pigs Under Blanket Roll (NEW)

Festive Feast Panini (RETURNING)

Brie and Cran-merry Focaccia, (RETURNING)

‘Tis the Season Turkey Sandwich (RETURNING)

Toffee Nut Muffin (NEW)

Toffee Nut Mini Loaf Cake (NEW)

Ginger Mini Loaf Cake (NEW)

Red Velvet Loaf Cake (RETURNING)

The Christmas Tree Brownie (RETURNING)

Chocolate and Caramel Muffin (RETURNING)

