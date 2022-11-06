HELEN Price, a retired school teacher, and 74 other people living with Parkinson’s in South East Wales have been participating in PD Warrior, a ground-breaking bespoke intensive exercise programme using emerging research to enable people with Parkinson’s Disease to reduce its progression and maintain function for as long as possible.

Originating in Australia, PD Warrior is a licensed programme which has been introduced to the UK via Morrello Clinic, a Newport-based neuro rehabilitation clinic working with patients throughout Wales and the South West of England.

The 10-week programme involves exercise routines which are generally multi-facetted and involve dual task training.

This creates a very stimulating and interactive environment which switches on the desired pathways in the brain. Participants start with setting a personal challenge task which they wish to achieve. The motivation for this task will help them with the daily exercise commitment.

Jakko Brouwers, clinical director at Morrello Clinic and specialist physiotherapist, travelled to Australia to experience the programme in a Melbourne hospital and complete the highest level of training in the programme.

Morrello Clinic is the only licensed PD Warrior clinic in Wales and has since launching has worked with 75 people living with Parkinson’s Disease.

Helen Price lives in the Forest of Dean and has been an active PD Warrior for three years.

Helen said: “When I was first diagnosed with PD, I decided that I had Parkinson's but Parkinson's didn't have me.

"I resigned from my teaching post and worked as the school office administrator instead. This meant that I could walk to and from work every day.

"After a year I saw an advert in a coffee shop for PD Warrior and realised that I should be doing a lot more than just walking.

"Although it took me a while to build up the intensity needed for the exercises, my level of mobility is now as good as it was before I was diagnosed more than six years ago. I attend a face-to-face session and a zoom session each week and do my personal PD Warrior exercise routine by myself on the other five days.

"Also, I met a group of like-minded people who wanted to do something positive about their condition and we have become friends. We support and encourage each other and go out for coffee and cake at the end of each month. I feel that I am managing my PD rather than living with it.”

Another member of the PD Warrior group is Keith Minton.

Keith was the former chief executive of Newport Rugby Club and was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2011.

Keith joined the PD Warrior programme in 2019, just before the start of online sessions.

He said: "I am a member of the Newport branch of Parkinson’s UK and talking to fellow attendees at a support meeting we learned about PD Warrior and my wife, and I made enquiries.

"The essential aim of PD Warriors programme is to keep body movement and mind as strong and as flexible as possible.

"It has helped me personally focus on all the neurological and physical elements of my own fitness regime.

"Because of my involvement with the group, it has really cemented my view that people with Parkinson’s must exercise regularly to maintain a reasonable quality of life. I also enjoy the social side of the exercise classes, which is an important element of keeping ‘the beast’ at bay.

"I know there is no happy ending to this tale, but something will get each of us eventually. My wife and I are determined to enjoy our lives the best way we can!”

Jakko Brouwers said: “The Power of PD Warrior is that it focusses on a lifestyle change which is driven by neuro protective levels of bespoke exercise.

"These exercises are prescribed in a home exercise plan. PD Warrior trained therapists can provide a plan for people at any stage of living with Parkinson’s.

"PD Warrior further includes a supportive community which helps with adhering to the active lifestyle change necessary to see the reported reduction in Parkinson’s symptoms.”

What is Parkinson’s Disease?

Parkinson’s Disease is a progressive neurological disorder of the brain that results from a loss of cells which produce dopamine. It can cause unintended or uncontrollable movements such as shaking, stiffness and difficulty with balance and coordination.

It is estimated there are more than 10 million people with Parkinson’s worldwide and according to the most recent information available, there are 7,692 people in Wales living with Parkinson’s. It predominantly affects the older generation although the age range is vast with some developing the symptoms in their 20s.