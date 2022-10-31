Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Frankie James Enzo Turner was born a week early on September 7, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 10oz. His parents are Cariad Turner and James Turner, of Cwmbran, and his big brother is Finley, eight.

Cooper Arthur Tunley was born almost four weeks early on September 3, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 7oz. His parents are Jessica Shephard and James Tunley, of Cwmbran, and his siblings are Ava-jay, nine, Freya, six, Carlie-rai, five, Skyla, three and Lenny, one. Mum Jessica said: "I was 36 weeks and two days when my little boy decided he wanted to enter the big world. My placenta erupted and I was rushed down for an emergency Caesarean section. We are both very lucky too be here now. Cooper was put in to Neonatal Intensive Care and Special Care Baby Unit for two weeks. I was in high dependency care and was home after five long days in hospital. The nurses, doctors and midwives were amazing not just with Cooper but myself too. I can't thank them enough for saving our lives. My boy is now home with his family and he's doing so well. His big sisters and brother idolise him so much."

Blake Michael Kent was born on September 19, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 4oz. His parents are Bethan John and Joshua Kent, of Newport, and his sibling is Brooke Tucker, 13.

Amelie Freya Evans was born on September 22, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 14oz. She is the first child of Kimberley and Christopher Evans, of Ystrad Mynach.

Imogen Rose Smith was born on September 27, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lbs 14oz. She is the first child of Shannon Cooper and Josh Smith, of Cwmbran.

Harvey John Long was born a week early on September 22, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 1oz. His parents are Kayleigh Walden and Paul Long, of Cwmbran, and his big sister is Olivia Joyce Long, five.