CWMBRAN Shopping Centre has become a hub for new businesses of all kinds.

The shopping centre has welcomed 17 new tenants this year alone cementing itself as a shopping hub.

Here at The Argus, we rounded up 10 of the newest shops that you will love so you can have a fun filled weekend of exploring what the newest stores has to offer.

Citrus ladieswear

Citrus ladieswear is the newest fashion retailer in Cwmbran.

The store is open 9am-5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday.

Located on 9 Monmouth Square, the fashion store has signed a five-year lease.

Chopstix noodle bar

Chopstix has more than 70 restaurants and gives the people of Cwmbran the chance to tuck into pan-Asian cuisine.

The Asian noodle bar which has been established for two decades attracted long queues of customers on its first day.

Chopstix opening day (Image: Newsquest)

The restaurant agreed a 10-year deal with Cwmbran Centre – you can find the chain at 17 North Walk.

Burger King

Although it hasn’t opened yet it won’t be long until you can tuck into a Burger King in Cwmbran.

The arrival of Burger King in the town will create "about 30 local jobs".

Earlier in the month the Argus reported that the famous Burger King signage and posters advertising new jobs had gone up.

Burger King Cwmbran is taking shape (Image: Newsquest)

The firm, founded in 1954, will move into the food retail unit at 23 North Walk – formerly Caspian Fish Bar which closed its doors in June.

Speaking to the Argus earlier this month LCP asset manager Alex Williams said: “Burger King is a welcome addition to the food and beverage offer at Cwmbran Centre and it comes on the back of a number of new tenants bringing their brands here, increasing the range and breadth of shops that shoppers can enjoy."

Nerd Nook

If you want to celebrate all things nerd, then this store is the place for you.

Nerd Nook is open from 9.30am-5.30pm Monday and Tuesday, closed on Wednesdays, 9.30am-5.30pm Thursday to Saturday and 10am-2pm on Sundays.

Loungers

Although it hasn’t opened yet, Loungers is gearing up to open a new bar and restaurant.

The Loungers group will open the Carro Lounge in the former premises of the Square Inn in Gwent Square which has stood empty since 2012, in December.

Orleto Lounge in Basildon picture: Emma McKay (Image: Emma McKay)

The café bar will be open from 9am-11pm Sunday-Thursday, and 9am to midnight Friday-Saturday.

Adriana’s Baby Boutique

Adriana’s Baby Boutique is a family-run Spanish baby shop.

The store offers traditional Spanish children’s clothing.

The clothing store is open 9am–5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am–4pm on Sundays.

Treats N Play

Located on the Parade, Treats N Play is a fun packed children's play centre and Treat Café.

If you are looking for somewhere to take the little ones then this could be the place – the store has a roleplay, gaming, and sensory Room.

Rugby Heaven

Founded in 2007 this sporting shop serves all your rugby needs.

Rugby Heaven has four stores across South Wales, and you can find this shop on 8-10 Monmouth Walk.

ITEC

ITEC Skills and Employment help those aged between 16-18 who are not employed or not in formal education.

The company offers traineeships in a range of fields including customer service, business admin, childcare, retail and warehousing, hair and beauty, construction, motor mechanics and hospitality and catering.

Plump Cakes

If you’ve got a sweet tooth then you will want to head too Plump Cakes in the Arcade.

The retro tea rooms are run by Husband and Wife Ellie and Mike.