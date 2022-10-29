POLICE are still investigating an alleged assault at a Gwent school, which resulted in a young boy losing a finger.

Raheem Bailey, a pupil at Abertillery Learning Community, had suffered "racial and physical abuse" and other forms of bullying at the school for several months in the lead-up to the shocking incident earlier this year, his mother, Shantal, alleged.

The incident drew widespread outrage, and an investigation was launched into Mrs Bailey's allegations and the events of May 17.

This week, Gwent Police said that work was still ongoing. Anyone with information which could help the investigation has been urged to get in touch with the force.

Raheem needed to have his finger amputated in April after he injured it on a fence at his school in Abertillery - his mother said her son had been fleeing a playground "attack" at the time.

The events brought a wave of condemnations, including from Welsh Government education minister Jeremy Miles, who said he was "was shocked and saddened to learn of the incident.

Nadhim Zahawi, then the UK Government's education secretary, called the case “sickening” and said it had brought back memories of himself being bullied as a schoolboy.

There was also an outpouring of support for Raheem, however. A fundraiser to pay for a prosthetic finger for him raised tens of thousands of pounds.

Boxer Anthony Joshua and footballer Jadon Sancho were among those who have sent messages of support to Raheem and his family.

Speaking to the BBC a month after the alleged attack, Mrs Bailey said the public support "means a lot, to him and to myself as well".

At the time of the incident, Abertillery Learning Community said "the well-being and safety of our pupils and staff remains of paramount importance".

Mr Miles said he and the Welsh Government expects "allegations and incidents of bullying and racism to be fully investigated by schools, with appropriate action taken to address the matter and prevent further instances from happening".

How you can help

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We're investigating a report of an assault of an 11-year-old boy at a school in Abertillery on Tuesday, May 17.

"Officers have spoken to several people to assist our enquiries and the investigation is ongoing.

"Anyone with any information can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200165495.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously with details on 0800 555 111."