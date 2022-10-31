This week's big picture takes us back to 1987 when a man in Nantyglo held a protest following a gas blast on a new road in the town.

Here's our report from the time:

Work on part of the new road in Nantyglo rocked by a major gas blast last week has come to a halt because a man is blocking it with parked vehicles in protest over a cracked water pipe.

Mr Patrick Lynch says they will stay there until the "who pays for the repairs?" row with the contractors, Gwent County Council and the water authority is sorted out.

he claims the stop tap and water pipe were cracked by contractors preparing access to his home.

"We had no water until I made a temporary, emergency repair on the pipe. When we did get water again it was so full of silt that it damaged valves in the toilet cistern and I had to buy new ones," he alleged.

Mr Lynch, whose bungalow is opposite the bungalow in Market Road, demolished by an explosion following a gas main leak, claims the contractors and the council argue that each other is responsible, and the Welsh Water Authority won't pay either.

"It's all so ridiculous that I decided to do something about it because I don't see why I should have to pay for damage I didn't cause."

Mr Lynch says he still has access rights across the new road until his new access if finished.

He has also parked a vehicle on the new access, effectively stopping any work there as well.

Mr Eric Atkinson, area manager for the contractors, A Monk, said the firm was employed by Gwent County Council and they had a policy of not making comments to the Press.

A spokesman for Gwent County Council said the authority were not party to any dispute with Mr Lynch.

A Welsh Water Authority spokesman said that they had received an order from the contractor to repair the pipe, and a team were in the area today.

An inspector would be visiting Mr Lynch to discuss the whole situation with him.