TWO men have been jailed for modern slavery offences after their “vulnerable” victim was brought to Newport and forced to work.

Normunds Freibergs and Jokubas Stankevicius were handed prison sentences for exploiting Latvian national Rolands Kazoks between November 2017 and the following summer. Stankevicius' wife Ruta Stankeviciene received a suspended sentence.

The trio were all found guilty by a jury at Newport Crown Court in August of requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour.

Freibergs was also convicted of arranging or facilitating the travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, Mr Kazoks said: “When I came to the United Kingdom in 2017, it was to secure a better life for myself and my family back in Latvia.

“My family back in Latvia had very little money and we were living in poor conditions.”

Mr Kazoks said his father had become ill, in part due to the conditions he was living in.

“The fact I could not send [money] home while working in South Wales led to my father’s illness getting worse,” he said. “This has really upset me and made me feel stressed as I felt I should be doing more.

“I haven’t forgotten what they did to me. The impact of their actions on me caused me not to trust people.

“I will never forget the bad times and what happened to me.”

Lowri Wynn Morgan, prosecuting, said Freibergs “enticed” the victim to move to the UK with the idea of working in a factory and promised him accommodation.

“It was a deliberate targeting of a vulnerable victim,” she said.

The court heard how Freibergs and Stankevicius took the victim’s passport and threatened him and his family. Freibergs also physically assaulted Mr Kazoks on one occasion.

Stankevicius, 59, had eight convictions for 21 offences, while 57-year-old Stankeviciene had two previous convictions for four offences.

Ms Wynn Morgan told the court the victim, who was being accommodated in a small room in the home of Stankevciene and Stankevicius, in Capel Crescent, was threatened with homelessness, as well as being deprived of being able to wash his clothes and of regular showers – while at the time working in a poultry factory.

He was denied access to his bank account, which Stankevicius and Stankeviciene controlled – with a total of £8,962 withdrawn between the three defendants. It was estimated Mr Kazoks had earned around £10,000 during that time.

Matthew Roberts, in mitigation for Freibergs, said there had been a significant delay in the case, with the offending starting in September 2017.

“Save for the offences he is being convicted for, he has led since then a law-abiding life,” he said.

Mr Roberts said Freibergs had received “around £500” from the victim’s bank account.

Stephen Thomas, representing Stankeviciene, said she “had limited control over what happened in her home”.

“She was not instrumental in the planning of what was involved,” he said.

“The agreement to lodge him at the home was made between [Freibergs] and her husband.

“All the financial aspects were dealt with by her husband and not her.”

The court heard how the defendant was suffering from “a number of health issues” and had “limited mobility”.

Representing Stankevicius, Harold Baker said the delay was a “significant feature” in this case.

The defendant is a registered carer for his wife, he said, however he did add Stankevicius had “obviously a significant role” in the offending.

All three defendants continued to deny the offences they faced.

Judge Richard Williams said: “Rolands Kazoks is a hard-working man who looked to settle in the United Kingdom.

“He spoke little English and he has a speech impediment.

“He was vulnerable.”

Judge Williams said Mr Kazoks “led a miserable and isolated existence” during these months.

Freibergs, 40, of Morley Close – who had no previous convictions – was sentenced to five years concurrently for each offence, while Stankevicius was handed a four-year prison sentence

Sentencing Stankeviciene, Judge Williams said: “I am aware you have a number of health issues and your mobility is restricted, albeit not to the extent you weren’t able to go to the cash machine on your mobility scooter and take money from the victim.”

She was given 20 months, suspended for 18 months, a curfew until next June between 7pm and 7am, and was ordered to make a £1,000 contribution to costs.