NEWPORT'S Party at the park returns next summer at Tredegar Park - with 90s pop icon Peter Andre appearing as headliner act.

The iconic festival has been running at Tredegar Park for five years with Tredegar Park. And it's back for a sixth year on July 14 next year, with three stages of different music.

Daisy Lucas, head of marketing for the event said: “Having Peter Andre is great everybody loves him, he’s a proper 90s icon

“Newport is Party at the Park's home and always will be, tickets are selling strong, and we are all very excited about it.

“We love our community in Newport and the surrounding areas it’s a great show to be part of and there will be something for everyone.”

Also appearing will be the Craig Charles Funk & Soul Show, The Real Thing and a huge special guest who is yet to be announced.

Music fans have a choice of three stages to enjoy different genres of music such as the Main Stage, Club Classic and Rum & Reggae.

Not only that, but there will also be a new street food village at the festival, as well as a fairground, a gin and prosecco bar, and jitterbug circus.

Other acts announced for the main stage include Big Mac’s Wholly Soul Band, at the club classics stage will be Artful Dodger, Alison Limerick, Technotronic DJ set, Rozalla and Urban cookie Collective.

Confirmed at the Rum & Reggae stage are The UB40 Experience, Musical Youth, Love & Harmony Soundsystem, and Uprising Sound System.

Ms Lucas said: “Newport is very special to the company, Tredegar Park is its home, it solidifies Newport, and I would never dream of taking that away.

“Nobody in this company would want to, we are dedicated to the community of Newport, free tickets will be available to the NHS staff and glad we can do that for the third year running.”

Tickets for the First General release are £27.75 for Adults, and £14 for teenagers, children 12 and under go free, a VIP ticket is priced at £55.25

For tickets visit BOOK TICKETS – Party at the Park (partyattheparknewport.co.uk)