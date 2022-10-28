THE owner of one of Wales’ most popular seaside pleasure parks has succeeded in overturning a decision that prevented him opening an amusement arcade in Monmouth.

Henry Danter, who owns the Barry Island Pleasure Park, had wanted to open the adult gaming centre at a Grade II-listed former music shop at 2-4 Monnow Street, which faces onto Agincourt Square, but had his application for change of use planning permission rejected by Monmouthshire County Council.

The plans prompted a 529-signature petition and more than 200 objections, including a joint letter from the principal of Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools – James Murphy-O’Connor – and the head teacher of Monmouth Comprehensive School – Hugo Hutchison.

They branded the proposed adult gaming a “major safeguarding threat” which they claimed “would have a negative impact on our pupils’ wellbeing”.

When launching the appeal against the planning permission refusal, earlier this year, Mr Danter said: “I feel that Monmouthshire council’s decision has been swayed by the comments of the general public who do not understand the nature of the business and do not want an adult gaming centre in Monmouth.”

Now a planning inspector, appointed by the Welsh Government, has upheld Mr Danter’s appeal, finding the use of the empty shop as a gaming centre is in line with planning policies.

The inspector, who had originally intended to hold a public hearing but instead took written representations, found: “The proposal would bring a leisure use to the town centre and the appellant has confirmed that the premises would be open during the day and into the evening. It has scope to diversify the leisure offer in the town centre and complement efforts to develop the evening economy. I am therefore satisfied that the proposal would attract footfall.”

He also dismissed claims that a gaming centre would deter town centre visitors as without foundation and rubbished the county council’s claim it had not been established how the attraction would boost footfall.

The inspector, who also visited Monmouth, said: “Securing a leisure use for the appeal property would not be uncommon in a town centre, as the business would rely on footfall from visitors who attend the premises. There is no substantive evidence before me that the use would not attract footfall or discourage linked trips.”

The report also said there was no evidence to suggest opening the centre would lead to a cluster of gambling or gaming centres and while recognising “potential adverse social impacts” the inspector highlighted the business will be subject to licensing and legislation regulating gaming including age restrictions.

The application has been approved with conditions that development takes place within five years and a noise management plan is in place and agreed by the local authority.