A Southend reality personality who found fame on Love Island has revealed she makes almost £1million a month as one of OnlyFans' highest earners.
Megan Barton Hanson, from Southend, has shared how she makes almost £1million a month by selling pictures and videos on the platform OnlyFans.
The 28-year-old, who appeared on the popular ITV2 dating show in 2018, shared the details of her earnings on her Instagram page today, MailOnline reports.
The TV personality reshared a video which revealed she came in fifth place in a list of the "highest paid OnlyFans creators".
And Megan told how she makes a whopping £942,000 each month as she captioned the clip: "Come see what you're missing out on? I dare you."
She started selling X-rated images on the subscription site in March 2020 after becoming "bored during lockdown".
In November, Megan shared that her OnlyFans earnings had helped her buy her dream house in London.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here