ARTIST Andy O’Rouke has painted another mural for the area of Pillgwenlly, this time for Newport Transporter Bridge.

The popular street artist, along with young people from the art & design foundation course from Coleg Gwent’s Newport campus, created a mural of the historic transporter bridge.

The mural was painted over two sessions and features the iconic bridge on a background of bright colours.

Andy O’Rouke is delighted with the result and to work with students.

He said: “There is a programme of community engagement to do with the Transporter Bridge and the renovations.

“The community engagement officer asked me a while back, if I was available to do a mural with young people from the area.

Andy O'Rouke (Image: Andy O'Rouke)

“Kids from the art and foundation course came along and I had five one day and two the other. We made it up as we went along.

“I guided them, and we made the colourful background on the first day, the second day we finalised the background and then started work on the Transporter Bridge and silhouette of the Newport skyline below.”

“The mural will be going on the visitors centre hoardings. We are going to varnish it next week and then it will be going up next month.”

The Newport Transporter Bridge is currently closed due to an extensive restoration of the bridge structure and to construct a new visitor centre.

The mural was commissioned by the community engagement office for the Transporter Bridge and will be on display on hoardings for 18 months.

Andy O'Rouke (Image: Andy O'Rouke)

Once the site re-opens in spring next year, the mural will be a colourful addition to the new visitors’ centre.

Mr O’Rouke added: “Standing under the transporter bridge while painting the bridge is brilliant, I have probably drawn it in murals or posters around 20 times.

“Its always good and its always a challenge to know how much detail to include as its an amazing structure.

“It has had good reaction on Facebook again from people.”

Mr O’Rouke is not stopping there as he has plans for another three mural in Pill, one with a Windrush theme.

There are also plans for one between Alexandra Road and Commercial Street and one near the homeless pods by Asda.

In the summer the artist created a mural in Temple Street depicting the carnival and a local retiring police officer.

Another mural appears in Conway Road on the side of the former sweet factory Pells.