A NEWPORT Bus driver was caught on camera appearing to drive through a red light in Maindee.

The driver was caught on dashcam footage continuing through the crossing on Chepstow Road, outside Valentine’s Grill & Bakery at just after 12.20pm on September 6.

This week the Argus reported how a seven-year-old girl narrowly avoided being hit by a bus on Somerton Road, after she began to cross when the crossing light turned green. The driver involved in that incident has since been fired.

Now, a driver has now shared stills from his dashcam showing another bus appearing to ignore a red light last month while pedestrians waited on the side of the road to cross.

A bus approaching a red traffic light on Chepstow Road. (Image: Andrew Stedman)

Newport Transport have said it “does not accept this level of driving from its driving staff” and that the incident had been dealt with through internal disciplinary procedures.

“I was stopped at the lights,” said Andrew Stedman. “I was heading up towards Ringland. The bus was coming in the opposite direction.

“He just kept going and going. He went through the red light.

“There was people there. People waiting to cross.”

Dashcam footage of the bus approaching the traffic lights. (Image: Andrew Stedman)

Mr Stedman said he reported the incident at the Newport Transport depot, but was unable to get the footage off his dashcam. He later emailed stills from the footage to Newport Transport, but said he had not received any response.

“It seems they weren’t interested when I sent them an email,” he said.

The bus continuing through the crossing on Chepstow Road. (Image: Andrew Stedman)

A Newport Transport spokesperson said: “We are aware of the incident. Given the time elapsed since it was first reported to us the matter has since been dealt with through our internal disciplinary procedures.

“Newport Bus does not accept this level of driving from its driving staff and expects them to drive professionally at all times.”