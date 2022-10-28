A NEW nightclub in the centre of Newport is set to open this evening after a successful trial run last night.

Vibez is based in Cambrian Road at the former site of Breeze nightclub.

The venue has been completely transformed, with two soundproofed floors of music. The downstairs section will play commercial music, along with club classic and R&B, while upstairs will feature house, dance and techno music.

After two months of renovation, the nightclub will open to the public for the first time this evening at 8pm.

Jack Breeze (Image: Jack Breeze)

Owner Jack Bannister said: “The trial run yesterday was a complete and utter success, our guests couldn’t believe the transformation, they were expecting an improvement but it completely exceeded their expectations.

“Tonight, is going to be a special evening and I can't wait to show everybody our hard work, it's everything Newport people have been crying out for and I hope they love it as much as we do.

“We feel with this project we can bring Newport’s nightlife back to life with a bang, and tonight we have sold out on booths downstairs.

“We have sold two booths upstairs in our Groove room two, plus we have sold 100 general admission tickets and expecting hundreds more on the door.”

Jack Breeze (Image: Jack Breeze)

The nightclub will also have its first event tomorrow evening with a massive Hallowe'en party. Tickets are selling fast, with downstairs booths already sold out, and limited availability for room two upstairs.

Mr Banister added: “We are having a massive Hallowe'en party tomorrow night, we are transforming the colours of the venue to orange and black for the theme.

“The venue will look like no other with booths already sold out or selling fast.”

Booths can be booked at www.vibeznightclub.co.uk