LEGENDARY Rock n' Roll singer Jerry Lee Lewis has died aged 87, his publicist has confirmed.

The sad news came just days after the singer's death was wrongly reported by the news outlet TMZ.

The singer died at home in Memphis, Tennessee as his publicist Zach Farnum, shared: "Lewis, perhaps the last true, great icon of the birth of rock ‘n’ roll, whose marriage of blues, gospel, country, honky-tonk and raw, pounding stage performances so threatened a young Elvis Presley that it made him cry, has died."

Jerry was most known for his hit song Great Balls of Fire and Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On.

He was part of the beginning of rock n roll as his publicist shared: "He was there at the beginning, with Elvis, Johnny Cash, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Carl Perkins, Fats Domino, Buddy Holly.

Adding that Lee had seen them all "fade away one by one till it was him alone to bear witness, and sing of the birth of rock ‘n’ roll.”