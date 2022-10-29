A JUDGE brought a court to hysterics when he made a rock and roll joke after being unable to hear a prosecutor speak over a video link.

Judge Richard Williams was for once powerless because he couldn’t hear a barrister address him as the prosecuting lawyer accidentally hadn’t disabled his mute button.

The learned judge made a direct reference to the lyrics from Pink Floyd’s song Comfortably Numb from the band’s monster 1979 album The Wall.

He told the lawyer during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court: “I think I’m having a David Gilmour moment.”

Quoting the lines sang by the Floyd guitarist, he added: “Your lips move, but I can’t hear what you’re saying.”

It was a quip that was on the money for some in court and brought loud laughter.

For some of the nonplussed younger members in attendance it might have as well have been a wisecrack only funny on the dark side of the moon.

The barrister swiftly unmuted and he was able to be heard clearly.