A JUDGE brought a court to hysterics when he made a rock and roll joke after being unable to hear a prosecutor speak over a video link.
Judge Richard Williams was for once powerless because he couldn’t hear a barrister address him as the prosecuting lawyer accidentally hadn’t disabled his mute button.
The learned judge made a direct reference to the lyrics from Pink Floyd’s song Comfortably Numb from the band’s monster 1979 album The Wall.
He told the lawyer during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court: “I think I’m having a David Gilmour moment.”
Quoting the lines sang by the Floyd guitarist, he added: “Your lips move, but I can’t hear what you’re saying.”
It was a quip that was on the money for some in court and brought loud laughter.
For some of the nonplussed younger members in attendance it might have as well have been a wisecrack only funny on the dark side of the moon.
The barrister swiftly unmuted and he was able to be heard clearly.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article