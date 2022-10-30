HATTI, one of Newport’s most popular Indian restaurants, recently won big at the National Curry Awards – with the team winning the highly coveted Hospitality of the Year Award.

The award ceremony was scheduled to take place early September but was postponed due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The prestigious event will now take place on Monday, December 12, at the House of Lords, the Palace of Westminster.

Award-winning restaurateurs from all over the UK will be in attendance, along with Members of Parliament, business leaders in the catering industry and sponsors of the awards to celebrate the restaurant’s achievements.

Hatti is no stranger when it comes to winning awards, as two of its chefs have previously won Chef of the Year at the BCA (British Curry Awards) on separate occasions, as well as the venue winning Restaurant of the Year too.

Manager Naz said: “For us to win this award is a true testament of the high standards we try our very best to uphold each and every single day.

“We take immense pride in our work as we all share a love and passion for what we do – great customer service is offered from our part-time staff right the way up to senior management.

“We genuinely treat our customers as if they're our friends or family, and we always offer an incredibly warm welcome to anyone who graces our doors.

“By getting to know our regulars on a personal level, learning their individual tastes and food preferences, allows us to suggest alternatives to their favourite meals – just so they have something new to try instead of having the same thing every time they visit.

"We have quite an extensive menu, plus we have some wonderful new dishes for people to try as they've recently been added, such as our salmon tikka and lamb chop bhuna.

“We’ve also had a fantastic chef join our award-winning team in the kitchen, watching Milad cook is an absolute pleasure – his love of food is second to none and is always tasting everything to get the flavours just right. The comments we’ve had from our customers about his food makes me immensely proud to have him on the team.

“As well as winning at the NCA, we were recently awarded 5 out of 5 for our scores on the door food hygiene rating – another fantastic achievement for us and for our customers.”

On the Hatti menu, you will find a wide variety of traditional Indian dishes and some that you may have never seen before. All food is made to order using the finest locally sourced ingredients, with specialist items being shipped directly from India.

As all dishes are made fresh from scratch, meaning that they can be adapted to suit your dietary needs and requirements – if you suffer from any allergies, simply let Naz and his team know and they will find you an alternative.

You can dine within the comfortable setting of the lavish restaurant or opt for a takeaway, Naz and his team would much prefer you to enjoy their company, but just remember to book well in advance for the weekend, as this 140-seater venue fills quite quickly.

If you’ve yet to book a table for the family for Christmas Day, there are still tables available for either the midday or 3pm sitting. Priced at £40 for adults and £19.95 for children, diners get popadoms and chutneys, any starter dish, any main dish rice or naan, plus an Indian dessert (galub jamun served with ice cream), plus a choice of selected drinks.

So, why not treat the family to an authentic and traditional Indian meal this festive season where you’re cordially invited to dine at this award-winning restaurant with its relaxed and friendly atmosphere. As you can tell by the award they have just won, the team at Hatti prides themselves on their customer service, and your visit is assured to be a pleasant one.

If you haven't already paid them a visit, why not do so today? Hatti is located at 77-78 Lower Dock St, adjacent to George Street Furnishers.

77-78 Lower Dock St, Newport NP20 1EH - 01633 222788 - Facebook: Hatti Indian Restaurant - www.hatti.co.uk

Winners of the NCA Awards