A DRUG dealer was remanded in custody after he admitted a cocaine trafficking offence.
Kyle Gregory, 20, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport, pleaded guilty to possession of the class A drug with intent to supply.
The offence took place on Firbank Avenue in St Julians on October 24, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.
Gregory is due to be sentenced at the crown court on November 9.
