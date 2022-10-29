A MEXICAN-INSPIRED weekend of crafts and activities continued at the Day of the Dead - or Día de los Muertos – Festival in Newport today, Saturday.

Hosted at The Place, in Bridge Street, the festival features activities for all ages, with performances, workshops, talks in commemoration and celebration of those who are no longer with us, and exploring our relationship with death.

The event was organised by Tin Shed Theatre Co. with Marega Palser.

The Place on Bridge Street in Newport is hosting a Day of the Dead festival. (Image: Newsquest)

“We have got a weekend’s worth of activities,” said George Harris, from Tin Shed Theatre Co.

“It really has been about us celebrating a lot of different cultures within the Day of the Dead. We’re coming together and celebrating community. – which is what we want to do here at The Place.

You can see the full programme of events here.

“This is the first real festival we’ve had here since opening in May.

“We’ve also been able to highlight the things we’re doing here – like the wellbeing room.”

Marc Lewis with his daughter Dolcie. (Image: Newsquest)

Marc Lewis came with his five-year-old daughter Dolcie.

“We’ve had our faces painted, made a hairband, and listened to the story telling,” he said.

“It’s nice to see something happening in Newport. It’s good fun. I love this place and people through the doors is always a bonus.”

Keefa Chan said his son had been enjoying the activities on offer.

“It’s a nice relaxing Saturday morning,” he said. “Which is good having somewhere where we can come and spend time without the pressure of buying something.

“I think after Covid people are reassessing what’s important and I think events like this are important to help reconnect with the community.”

Keefa Chan and his son at the Day of the Dead festival. (Image: Newsquest)

And Mrs White, who visited The Place with her family, said: “The kids have absolutely loved it. It’s nice to have somewhere like this in Newport.

“It’s such an awesome place.

“They listened to a little bit of storytelling, playing the piano and dressing up.

“It’s just a lovely comfortable space where the kids can play and the adults can relax. It’s got something for everybody.”