A NEW Post Office has been opened at a Cwmbran convenience store.

Kiefer Shea-Godden opened the shop at 5 Edlogan Square, Croesyceiliog, 18 months ago - and has now added Post Office services

The store is open seven days a week, from 8.30am to 8.30pm.

Mr Shea-Godden, 29 - from Newport - already runs three other convenience stores, and opened his first store when he was 21. He also runs a launderette and plans to open a café in Edlogan Square early next year. His mum Paula will be the manager of Edlogan Square Post Office and store.

Mr Shea-Godden said: “We opened the shop at Edlogan Square in March 2021 whilst we were still in the middle of the pandemic after a full refurbishment and the store has gone from strength to strength.

"The community kept asking if I could open a Post Office at this shop again. It made real sense, especially with banks closing and I successfully applied.”

The shop was opened by Monmouth MP David Davies on Friday, October 28, who said: “It’s fantastic to have fresh life breathed into this shop with a convenience store and Post Office.

"The whole store looks great. To have a Post Office, that is open daily, is very welcome news for this community.

"It offers a wide range of services including banking which is very important as many bank branches have closed. It’s also good to hear how the Postmaster has other exciting plans for Edlogan Square.”

Katimay John, Post Office network lead, said: “We are delighted to have restored Post Office services to Edlogan Square as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. The opening hours also make it very convenient to visit.”